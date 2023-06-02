An 18-state lawsuit is being led by Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The lawsuit is challenging the Biden administration’s proposed “Circumvention of Lawful Pathways” rule — a policy relating to illegal immigrants.

Federal bureaucrats rolled out the proposed new rule due to the expiration of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Title 42 public health order, which gave authorities greater ability to bar illegal immigrants from crossing the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new rule, however, tries to define the problem away by re-characterizing border crossings as lawful pathways that previously would have been illegal.

Attorney General Rokita’s team was commended by him for organizing the multistate coalition and filing the lawsuit.