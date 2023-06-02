Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 AgriVision Award.

The award was established by Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture 16 years ago to recognize Indiana’s agricultural leaders who are ensuring Indiana is and remains, a global center for food and agricultural innovation and commercialization.

The AgriVision Award is open to any Indiana resident and all sectors of the agriculture industry—from bioenergy to livestock to ag biosciences. Any person or organization may submit a nomination through July 1.

To nominate an individual, you must complete a form found on the ISDA website and email it to the department.

Once a winner has been selected, the award will be presented by Lt. Gov. Crouch and ISDA Director Lamb during the Celebration of Agriculture at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

To learn more about the award visit ISDA.IN.GOV.