St. Boniface Parish will hold their annual summer picnic in August.

The Parish Picnic will be held on Sunday, August 6, from 9:30 AM to 2 PM CDT at St. Boniface Church in Fulda.



Games and activities, including bingo, will be available throughout the day.



Food options being served at the event include Fulda’s famous soup, hamburgers, featured grilled items and drinks, and Ice cream and Dole soft-serve.



Dine-in and carry-out Fried chicken or roast beef dinners will also be available in the parish center from 9:30 AM to 1 PM.



Homemade foods such as baked and canned goods, as well as vegetables and plants can be purchased at their Kountry Kitchen.



Raffles for handmade quilts and themed gift baskets will be held at the event.

There will be live music played during the picnic from 10 AM to 2 PM by Sweetwater Band as well as an organ concert performed by Nolan Snyder will begin at 11 AM.



For more information about the picnic visit www.sbcatholic.church/summer-picnic.