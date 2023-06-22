Attorney General Rokita is warning Hoosiers of text scams

Scammers are always hoping that you’re not paying attention to a text or tweet that looks like it’s from a family member or colleague, but is actually from a fraudster; and with the increased use of artificial intelligence, the communications and methods being used are becoming increasingly harder to detect.

The Office of the Indiana Attorney General is offering these tips on how to help make sure you avoid being scammed:

If you think a text might be a scam, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real.

Don’t share any personal information over text. It is not a secure method of communication, and legitimate services won’t ask for personal information through text messages.

Put a freeze on your credit to prevent new accounts from being opened in your name in the event of a breach.

Don’t respond to spam texts since this allows scammers to know your account is active.

Blocking or using restricted phone settings is an easy way to stop spam text messages.

And Report text scams you find. You can forward them to 7726 to help your wireless provider spot and block similar messages.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, file a complaint at www.indianaconsumer.com.