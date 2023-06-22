Shirley A. Fischer, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:19 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Shirley was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 3, 1948, to Wilfred A. and Armella A. (Fleck) Hopf. She married James “Jim” Fischer on October 2, 1969, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2018.

Shirley was a 1966 graduate from Jasper High School.

She worked as a retail clerk for over 30 years at K-Mart and Blimpies.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she was active in the church bereavement meals, picnics, and was a greeter during services.

Shirley enjoyed cooking for her family, walking, playing cards, visiting the casino, spending time with friends, family and following her grandchildren in their activities.

She is survived by her favorite oldest son; Scott Fischer (Audrey), Jasper, and her favorite youngest son; Mike Fischer (Stacey), Jasper, four grandchildren; Abby, Riley, Reece, and Ty Fischer, three sisters; Sandy Hopf, Debbie Kruger (Steve), Diana Steffen (Allen), one brother; Steve Hopf (Nancy), and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Fischer, two brothers; Dennis and Dan Hopf, and two siblings who died in infancy; Michelle and Stanley Hopf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley A. Fischer will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper and one hour before services at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. prior to the Monday visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com