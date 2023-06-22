(Loogootee, IN) On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Indiana State Police Sergeant Detective Brock Werne was contacted by the Department of Child Services (DCS) and informed that a small child was admitted to Riley’s Children’s Hospital from June 2nd through June 7th with “bad burns”. Werne viewed photographs of the baby’s injuries and spoke with Riley’s Children’s Hospital.

On Thursday, June 8, 2023, Sergeant Werne and DCS arrived at the residence of 25-year-old Clint Sadler, the father of the burned 4-month-old. Sadler explained his son’s injuries as sunburn from being outside for an hour with his sister. Sergeant Werne questioned Sadler several times and received the same response.

Werne left the residence and returned to speak with Clint Sadler at a later time. When the Sergeant questioned Sadler at that time, Sadler said he was cooking at the stove and accidentally spilled boiling water on the four-month-old.

An arrest warrant for Clint Sadler was issued on Monday, June 19th, and he was arrested without incident at his place of employment. He is facing three Level 3 Felony charges for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.