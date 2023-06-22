Patoka 2000 has announced the return of their annual duck race

The annual Duck Race has been scheduled for Thursday, July 13 at 11:30 AM at the Jasper Municipal Swimming Pool.

The Duck Race helps to raise funds for the beautification of the Patoka River Bridge area by making sure that flowers and flags are on the bridge to beautify that area.

Prizes donated for this year’s race include:

$250 Downtown Jasper Shopping Spree

$149 value picnic table donated by Krempp Lumber

$100 cash from Bob Luegers Motors

$100 cash from Uebelhor & Sons

$50 gift certificate from Olinger Diamond Center

$50 Gift card from Green Thumb

Two $50 gift cards from Jasper Pub ‘n Grub

$50 cash from Nancy Eckerle

$25 Gift card from Leben Nutrition

$20 gift card from Chocolate Bliss

$20 gift card from Jasper Gift Basket and 3

And $10 gift cards from Zax Creamery.

You can sponsor a duck for the duck race by purchasing one for $5 or 3 for $10.

To buy chances visit the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

Chances can be bought until the day before the Duck Race.