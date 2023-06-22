A workshop on prescribed grazing is being held in August

This workshop on using prescribed grazing to control invasive plants is being co-hosted by Purdue Extension, the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County, and the Dubois County SWCD.

In this workshop you will learn about what prescribed grazing is and its history, equipment and costs, impacts on native vegetation, and how to incorporate it into an invasive species management program.

The workshop will take place August 2nd, from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at the Southern Indiana Purdue Agricultural Center, located at 11371 East Purdue Farm Road, in Dubois.

There is a $10 registration fee to attend.

To register, contact Veronica Helming at 812-482-1171, ext. 3, or duboisswcd@gmail.com.

The registration deadline is July 28th.

Those attending are recommended to dress for a walk in the woods.