(Jasper, IN) Jasper City Officials say the Courthouse Square construction crew is in the process of moving Maintenance of Traffic (MOT) signs and barriers from the southwest quadrant to the southeast quadrant.

As the southwest quadrant opens, and the southeast quadrant closes, new traffic patterns will be in place. The 6th Street Entrance at the intersection of Newton Street and US 231 will open for traffic, however; access from south Main Street to the Courthouse Square will be closed in the upcoming construction phase.

Officials say these traffic changes are expected to be in effect this evening, June 22, 2023. Specific construction questions can be directed to the City of Jasper Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.