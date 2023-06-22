(Velpen, IN) One Velpen address has been the sight of two fires in the past week and Indiana Fire Marshals are seeking information for their investigation.

Officials say the first fire at 9436 E. Oak Street was reported on the afternoon of June 15, 2023, when Jefferson Township firefighters arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames. A second blaze was reported in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 17, 2023. The Velpen home and the garage have been completely destroyed as a result of the fires.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to make a report to the Indiana Arson Hotline by calling 800-382-4628 or email to TIPS1@dhs.in.gov.