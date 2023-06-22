(Jasper, IN) Thelma J. Schnellenberger, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana died at 10:31 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis, Indiana surrounded by her loving family.

Thelma was born January 11, 1941, and was raised in Fulda, Indiana, the daughter of the late George and Hilda (Beier) Waninger. She graduated from Dale High School in Dale, Indiana in 1959. After working a number of years as a bookkeeper at Uebelhor and Sons in St. Meinrad, she married the love of her life, Levi.

Thelma devoted her life to raising their three children and giving of her time to their activities. She also assisted with Dubois County 4-H, Jasper High School Choir fundraising, Jasper youth softball league, and local Girl Scout cookie fundraising. She was always happy to put aside her own interests to help others, whether it was babysitting grandchildren, caring for her mother, or assisting Levi with visits to those in need in the community through the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. Thelma also supported Levi in his deacon ministry, attending several retreats for deacons and their wives in the diocese, and reading Levi’s homilies for church to give suggestions. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and traveling with her family. Thelma’s greatest passion was caring for others and helping others reach their full potential. Thelma’s kind and humble spirit will be greatly missed.

Thelma was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper and the St. Anne’s Society.

Thelma is survived by her three children, Sandra (Pat) Haney, Shelbyville, IN, John (Julia) Schnellenberger, Stow, OH, and Karen (Keith) Gerhart, Plainfield, IN; 7 grandchildren, Brooke, Joshua, Bryce, Natalie, Andrew, Emilie, and Luke; one sister, Melvina (Tom) Lewe, Sellersburg, IN, and one brother, Sylvester (Sharon) Waninger, Jasper, IN, as well as beloved cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Hilda Waninger; husband, Levi; brother, Renus Waninger; and grandson, Ryan Schnellenberger.

Visitation will be held at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper on Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The St. Anne’s Society will pray a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper on Monday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Fulda, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.