(Dale, IN) Connie Lynn Ensor, age 73 of Dale, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home in Dale.

She was born March 8, 1950, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Lawrence “Jim” Hildebrand and Dorothy (Buse) Hildebrand. She was a member of the Zoar United Methodist Church. Connie had been a school bus driver and drove a semi-truck with her husband. She was an animal lover and showed horses when she was younger; she loved spending time with her family, all their children, and especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David Ensor in 1999; and a daughter-in-law Andrea (Schwartz) Egloff.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry Egloff, Jr. of Huntingburg, and Phil Egloff of Birdseye; two brothers, Dennis (Arlene) Hildebrand, and Daniel (Noemi) Hildebrand both of Dale; sister, Carla (Douglas) Meyer of Elberfeld; three grandchildren, Kristin, Jalynn and Austin; and three great-grandchildren, Emberly, David, and Easton,

Funeral Services for Connie Ensor will be held at 1:00 p.m., EDT (12:00 p.m. CDT) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Zoar United Methodist Church in Zoar Indiana with burial in the Zoar Cemetery. Pastor Terry Kamman will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Zoar United Methodist Church from

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT, (9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT) on Wednesday, prior to the service. All services will be held at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ferdinand Forest Park Future Farmers of America (FFA).