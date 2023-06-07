The 2023 Celestine Streetfest will take place on the grounds of St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine Saturday, June 24th. The annual Streetfest is known for days full of fun events, great food, enjoyable music, and most of all, lots (and lots) of friends & fellowship.

The Streetfest gets started the morning of June 24th at 8:00 A.M. with a car show, tractor pull, and 5k run/walk. The day concludes with “That Arena Rock Show” at 8:00 P.M., which is a high energy tribute to Rock N’ Roll followed by the Beer Garden at 11:00 P.M. with Boogie Tunes Entertainment.

Most events, food, and drink will be located in the flat east parking lot between the church and the fire station. Parking will be all around the community and hillsides. Look out for signs to help guide you. The west side of the church is available for parking with a focus on the handicapped and elderly.

The image above shows all events and times for the 2023 Celestine Streetfest. For more information visit: https://www.celestineindiana.com/#celestine-streetfest-2023