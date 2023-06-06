The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are set to have their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale this month.

Their regularly held Second Saturday Sale will be on Saturday, June 10th, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off the Ferdinand Community Center Parking lot.

This month’s sale will have several feature areas including beach reads and sports books.

There is also a half price sale this month on books by Stuart Woods, Patricia Cornwall, and Danielle Steel.

The children’s area is teeming with new additions and Fifty to sixty newly donated Young Adult books have been added.

The majority of these books are almost brand new and cost only $.50.

Prices are $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks, and children’s books, puzzles, and books on the collectible table are variously priced.

At this time, they can only accept cash or checks for purchases.

$5 coupons are available for the sale by signing up for their give-away and CCI students are reminded to redeem their $2 coupons for donating books to the K-Kids book drive this last Spring.

Money from the sale goes towards library programming and materials for the Programming Room.

Donations of gently-used books, DVDs, and puzzles are accepted and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door.

They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, or outdated informational books.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library visit their page on Facebook at facebook.com/Friendsofferdinandlibrary.