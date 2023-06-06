Latest News

Multiple government facilities in Jasper will be closed on Juneteenth.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department and all Utilities Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, June 19th for Juneteenth Day.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday June 17th.

Trash and Recycling that normally would have been collected on Monday, June 19th will be collected on the next day, Tuesday, June 20th.

Trash and recycling pickup for the rest of the week will still be on the regular schedule.

All residents should make sure to place their trash at the curbside on pickup days by 7 AM.

