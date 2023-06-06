The Rotary Club of Dubois County has announced the launch of its summer event series: the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Cornhole Tournament of Champions.

The Tournament was previously hosted by WBDC but is now being run by the Rotary Club of Dubois County.

The Club will be stationed at five locations at community festivals and celebrations throughout Dubois County in the next several months, hosting cornhole tournaments.

The cost per team of two is $20, and cash prizes will be offered for the top two teams. Registration for the tournament will take place on-site.

The Cornhole Tournament of Champions schedule is as follows:

– On Saturday, June 10th they will be at the St. Henry Heinrichsdorf Fest across from Bungalow Bar

Registration will start at 1 PM and throwing will begin at 2 PM

– On Friday, June 16th the tournament will continue at the Ferdinand HeimatFest at 18th Street Park

Registration will start at 6 PM and throwing will begin at 7 PM

– On Saturday, August 5th their next appearance will be at the Jasper Strassenfest near Alexander School House

Registration will start at 11 AM and throwing will begin at 12 PM

– On Saturday, August 19th they will be at the St. Anthony Fireman’s Fest

Registration will start at 11 AM and throwing will begin at 12 PM

– And on Saturday, September 16th their final matches will be at the Holland Fest

Registration will start at 1 PM and throwing will begin at 2 PM

Updates for the tournament will be provided on the Rotary Club of Dubois County’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RotaryClubofDuboisCounty.