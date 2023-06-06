The Jasper RC Flyers recently hosted an Open House on June 3rd

The Club opened their flying field to the public in order to teach about the hobby of radio-controlled aircraft making and flying.

Opportunities were provided to make foam-board chuck gliders, see radio controlled aircraft on display and in the air, along with the chance to pilot a real RC aircraft.

The Jasper RC Flyers were able to raffle off 2 tickets to Holiday World. The proceeds of the raffle will be donated to the Jasper Food Bank, which will be in addition to the $500 the Jasper RC Flyers already donated this year.

For those interested in seeing the Jasper RC Flyers in action, they will soon have their biggest event of the year during Strassenfest weekend.

On Saturday, August 5th the Jasper RC Flyers will be having their annual Strassenfest Fly-in.

This is an event where they invite Academy of Model Aeronautics RC pilots from other Clubs to their field and they spend the day flying their RC Aircraft. The public is invited free of charge to attend.

For more information about the Jasper RC Flyers and their upcoming events, visit www.jasperrcflyers.org