(Huntingburg, IN) Around 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon, deputies with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Dubois County EMS, Huntingburg first responders, and a Jasper first responder were dispatched to a fatal single-vehicle accident in Huntingburg.

Officials say 64-year-old Stanley R. Vonderheide, of Ferdinand, was southbound on County Road 200 West, south of Sunset Drive when he exited the roadway on the west side for an unknown reason.

Vonderheide was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office. We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.