(Holland, IN) Bobby L. Carnahan, Sr., age 71, of Holland, passed away at 2:58 p.m., Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born January 29, 1952, in Uniontown, Indiana, to Alfred and Minnie (Morgan) Carnahan; and married Patricia Patton on February 10, 2007, in Evansville.  He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Tre Carnahan.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Carnahan of Holland; five children, Mark Carnahan of Evansville, Bobby Carnahan, Jr. of Vincennes, Machelle Carnahan of Winslow, Rachelle Carnahan of Winslow, and Nina Carnahan of Owensboro; two stepchildren, Joseph Katterhenry of Holland and Tina Kiss of Michigan; one sister, Donna Forston of Huntingburg; sixteen grandchildren, Terreall, Sylas, Hunter, Isaiah, Shyla, Jaxon, Willow, Sawyer, Ijaa, Destiny, Elijah, Dameion, Trinity, Austin, Zeke, and Nicoli; and by one great-grandchild, Kash.

No services will be held at this time. The burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.  Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

