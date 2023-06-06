(Chattanooga, TN) Mitchell James Clark, 71, of Chattanooga, TN, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023, in the comfort of his family.

Mitch was born on November 5, 1951, in Jeffersonville, IN to Beverly and Geneva (Smith) Clark. He first lived in Louisville, KY, and then moved to Evansville, IN, where, at age 6, he met his next-door neighbor and future wife, Nila Frederick. Mitch graduated from Central High School and later Indiana State University, where he completed a double major in economics and public administration. Mitch spent most of his career in international sales at Kimball International. Friends and family enjoyed his entertaining stories about his world travels, ranging from strange culinary delicacies to selling a piano to Stevie Wonder.

Mitch and Nila married in 1974 and moved to Huntingburg, IN that same year. Mitch was a pillar of the Huntingburg community. He was an active member of the Huntingburg United Methodist Church, a founding member and former board president of the Dubois County Community Foundation, and a dedicated member of the Huntingburg Optimist Club. Mitch assisted with a free volunteer tax clinic and numerous youth sports activities. He remained a supporter of the Huntingburg community even after he relocated to Chattanooga, TN in 2021 to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren.

An avid athlete and passionate sports fan, Mitch loved any sport involving a ball or race cars. He especially enjoyed golfing, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Indiana University basketball. He never met a piece of sports memorabilia he couldn’t find a place for in his collection. Aside from his family, his great love was Indy Car and the Indianapolis 500. He attended 57 Indy 500 races in his lifetime.

Mitch passed his love of travel onto his daughters, whom he took on family road trips to over 40 states. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed a good historical biography or page-turning mystery. He was a proud girl-dad and supported his daughters in all their endeavors, taking immense pride in their accomplishments and families. He spent the last year of his life in his dream home by a golf course with his beloved Nila. Mitch hated being the center of attention, and his family hopes he would understand their need to memorialize the wonderful man Mitch Clark was. He will be missed beyond measure.

Mitch is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nila Frederick Clark, and two daughters, Emily (Brian) Mack and Kathryn (Andrew) Stone. He also leaves behind his two adorable grandchildren, Jasper (8) and Genevieve (6) Stone, and one brother, Randolph Clark of Evansville, IN. He was preceded in death by his father, Beverly Clark, his mother, Geneva (Smith) Clark, and stepmother Anne (Soaper) Clark.

A celebration of Mitch’s life will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 PM at Huntingburg United Methodist Church with a reception to follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who knew Mitch donate blood in his honor.