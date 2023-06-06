(English, IN) Mrs. Reva Lucille Enlow, 86, of English, IN passed away on June 4, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born to Ira and Edith (Norman) Ball on August 6, 1936, in Huntingburg, IN.

Reva loved her family, and gardening for her large family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Otis Enlow of 43 years, her children Shelly Enlow, Addy Sturgeon, and David Enlow, and her siblings; Lannie Ball, Shirley Hensley, Geneva Mitchell, and Kathy Hammond.

Reva is survived by her children; Buster Enlow, Gerald (Judy) Enlow, Ervin (Debbie) Enlow, Ramona Hall, Jeff Enlow, Jeff Enlow, Jim Enlow, Charlie Enlow, Shelby Enlow, and Jane Enlow, many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, her siblings Beverly Goodpasture and Brenda Ball and daughter-in-law Debbie Enlow.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 9:00 am until service at 1:00 pm.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Albert Madden with burial to follow at Enlow Cemetery in Uniontown, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

