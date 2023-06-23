Latest News

Impaired Driver Arrested on State Road 245 in Spencer County Jasper Chamber Sponsoring July Health Screening USDA Reminds Hoosier Farmers to File Crop Acreage Reports with Upcoming Deadlines Hoosiers Say Middle Aged Starts at 40 New Study Shows Memorial Hospital Hosting Hearty Hearts Rehab Club Meeting in July

From The WJTS Vault: “Where Is Paul (Raw Footage)” (1998~2002)

Footage from an original WJTS-27 segment titled, “Where Is Paul?”. The general idea was to have 10-second clips about a location, where Paul was at that time. The VHS tape that we extracted this from, was simply titled: “Where is Paul (Raw)”, and we’re super happy that we played it.

So please enjoy, 30-minutes of our founder, Paul Knies, traveling around Dubois County, Indiana, describing various landmarks and historical sites.

Digitized via VHS tape.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post