From The WJTS Vault: “Where Is Paul (Raw Footage)” (1998~2002)

Footage from an original WJTS-27 segment titled, “Where Is Paul?”. The general idea was to have 10-second clips about a location, where Paul was at that time. The VHS tape that we extracted this from, was simply titled: “Where is Paul (Raw)”, and we’re super happy that we played it.

So please enjoy, 30-minutes of our founder, Paul Knies, traveling around Dubois County, Indiana, describing various landmarks and historical sites.

Digitized via VHS tape.

