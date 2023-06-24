The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 159.

Beginning on or around Thursday, July 6, crews will close State Road 159 near Bicknell. This closure will take place at the bridge over Tilley Ditch. The project will replace portions of the bridge. This closure is expected to take four weeks to complete, depending on the weather. The project is planned to be completed before school begins for the North Knox School Corporation.

The official detour for this project is State Road 67 to State Road 58 to State Road 159. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.