A Jasper Man is behind bars on OWI charges

Friday afternoon, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched due to reports of a Silver Honda seen driving erratically on Newton Street.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 1400 block of Jackson Street when the driver, later identified as 28-year-old, Ian Robling, pulled over and exited his vehicle.

Upon investigation, Robling was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Robling was given a field sobriety test which was stopped due to safety reasons and then given a portable breath test which showed he had a BAC of .359.

After being taken to Memorial Hospital, Robling took a blood test with results showing he had a BAC of .428.

Once Robling was given medical clearance from Memorial Hospital he was booked into the Dubois County Security Center. Robling is facing charges of operating while intoxicated over .15 endangerment, operating while intoxicated, and open container in plain view.