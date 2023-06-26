An accident in Jasper causes over $5,000 in damages

Today at 9:30 AM, a 2015 Ford Fusion was traveling north on Newton Street when the driver entered the left turn lane to go west on 47th Street.

At the same time a 2021 Jeep Gladiator was traveling north on Newton Street behind the Ford.

Due to 47th Street being closed the driver of the Ford continued north on Newton Street and attempted to return to the northbound lane.

When the driver of the Ford turned into the northbound lane the front right side of the vehicle hit the back left side of the Jeep.

In the accident the Ford sustained $5,000 in damages and the Jeep received $100 in damages for a total of $5,100 in damages.

Neither of the drivers were injured and no charges have been filed at this time.