The Indiana Education Scholarship Account is now accepting enrollment.

The program helps Indiana’s K-12 special needs students and allows parents to customize their child’s education. They are now accepting enrollments through Sept. 1, 2023.

Options for Hoosier ESA students include:

  • Private school tuition and fees
  • Home-based education services
  • Testing and evaluation services
  • Tutoring
  • Therapies
  • Educational camps
  • and other services provided by approved vendors

The Indiana ESA is currently enrolling qualified service providers, including schools, therapists, tutors, and more. Both prospective vendors and parents of prospective students can find more information and start the enrollment process at www.in.gov/tos/inesa.

