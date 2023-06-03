WBDC radio station is excitedly looking forward to the Thursday, June 8th, 2023, return of the WBDC Country Showdown to the Jasper Arts Center stage for its 41st annual show.

(Jasper, IN) WBDC radio station is excitedly looking forward to the Thursday, June 8th, 2023, return of the WBDC Country Showdown to the Jasper Arts Center stage for its 41st annual show.

This year’s presentation of Southern Indiana’s longest-running country music talent search will include 12 regional acts vying for a chance to win more than $1,000 in cash and prizes. A new award included in the show, “The People’s Choice Award”, will give audience members a chance to cast their votes for the honor’s first recipient.

Local-favorite band, Eighty-Sixt, will entertain the crowd and back each of this year’s twelve competing hopefuls. Jasper will be represented by Dispel (Country Edition), Margaret Moore, and Callie Grace at Thursday’s Showdown. Neil Buechlein of Bedford, Tony Patrick of Marion, Muncie’s Reigle Family Band, John Paul Josey of Evansville, French Lick’s Dale Horse Hall: The Honky Tonk Professor, Ricky Van Winkle hailing from Chandler, Brinley Royer of Dubois, Washington’s Tucker Mayfield, and Logan McKeighen from Orleans will also be taking the stage for their shot at being named the winner of the 41st Annual WBDC Country Showdown.

Limited tickets are quickly being sold at the WBDC Studios, located at 458 3rd Avenue in Jasper, and can be purchased during normal business hours at a cost of just $15 until noon on the day of the event. Children 12 and under will be admitted at no cost. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door for $20.

Doors will open at the Jasper Arts Center at 6:00 p.m. Thursday with the Showdown kicking off at 6:30 p.m.