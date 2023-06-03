An asphalt milling project has been announced by the Jasper Street Department and contractor Calcar Paving.

On Monday, June 5th, 2023, MacArthur Street, between 7th and 13th Streets, West 15th Street, between St. Charles Street and Rolling Ridge Road, and West 15th Street, between Linne Drive and Martha Drive, will undergo patching and paving throughout the week.

Although these roadways will remain open throughout the project, motorists may choose to utilize different routes due to possible delays. Residents are being asked to refrain from parking on these streets until the project is complete.

Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, officials will also close Power Drive at the 12th Street intersection to HRJ Lane. The closure will allow crews to perform demolition and reconstruction of the street.

Power Drive will be closed to traffic for the duration of the project which is expected to be complete in about six weeks.

City officials say the estimated completion time for each of these projects is subject to weather-related delays and have asked motorists to exercise caution, along with reducing their speed of travel, around the construction zones.