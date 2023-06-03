Memorial Hospital is sponsoring a free presentation on cancer treatment and your immune system in Spencer County.

On Thursday, June 29th from 6:00 – 7:15 PM CT Dr. Kevin Schewe, Radiation Oncologist at Memorial Hospital’s Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, will present “Advancements in Cancer Treatment & 7 Steps to a Healthy Immune System” at Santa’s Lodge, located at 91 W. Christmas Blvd. in Santa Claus.

A meal will be provided at the presentation for attendees.

Registration is limited for this free event and the Deadline to register is Monday, June 26th.

To pre-register, call Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352, or go online to www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes and Events”.