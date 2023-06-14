The Indiana State Fair has announced performers for the free stage

The list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule at the Indiana State Fair from July 28th through August 20th have been announced.

All shows at the Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

The shows at the free stage will be:

Clint Black on Friday, July 28

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure on Sunday, July 30 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Home Free on Sunday, July 30

Keith Sweat on Wednesday, August 2

Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow on Thursday, August 3

STYX on Friday, August 4

TobyMac on Sunday, August 6

Gin Blossoms on Friday, August 11

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT on Saturday, August 12

Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills on Wednesday, August 16

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell on Friday, August 18

And Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM and FM on Sunday, August 20

