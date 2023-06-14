The Indiana SEC has announced a new portal for businesses

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced the launch of ConnectIND, a digital portal designed to increase support for entrepreneurs and founders.

The new tool is the first portal of its kind to provide comprehensive, statewide resources designed to connect current and aspiring entrepreneurs to the right resources.

ConnectIND is designed to support founders and small business owners throughout their entrepreneurial journey, from ideation to growth and maturation.

The portal will have statewide listing of resources, programs and services for entrepreneurs, providing visitors curated connections to Indiana’s network of support organizations, mentors, accelerators, capital opportunities, space, licensing and permitting, community connection and more. ConnectIND also offers a matching tool and dedicated, statewide team of ecosystem navigators through the Indiana Small Business Development Center to help entrepreneurs narrow in on the right tools for them.

To Learn more or sign up for Connect IND visit connectind.com