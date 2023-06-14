Green Drinks 812 is set to have its next meeting this month

Green Drinks 812 is a gathering event for anyone interested in conversations about sustainable living, conservation, the environment, and climate challenges.

Their next meeting will be on Tuesday, June 20th at Wesselman Woods in Evansville from 6-8 PM Eastern/ 5-7 PM Central.

This month they will meet with the Evansville Audubon Society to learn more about their work and explore collaboration activities.

Green Drinks allows bringing your own water, coffee, or soda, and a snack to the event if you want to.

For more information visit the Green Drinks 812 Facebook event page or contact organizers Danni Schaust at info@dharmawithdanni.com or Mark Nowotarski 148markn@gmail.com with any questions.For more information on Green Drinks International, the parent group of Green Drinks 812 go to www.greendrinks.org.