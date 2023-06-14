The Rock Lotto historic Astra Theatre fundraiser is set for July

The historic Astra Theatre fundraiser Rock Lotto, sponsored by Jasper Engines & Transmissions, is set for its 5th annual return to the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper on Saturday, July 15.

Doors for this performance will open at 6:30 PM with bands scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM.

This fundraiser event will have local musicians join in the competition, and the participants will be “drafted” to form new bands for the event.

The newly formed bands will then each perform a few songs to show the audience that they deserve to take home the jackpot of being named the big winners of the 2023 Rock Lotto.

Every admission ticket purchased comes with 10 votes for audience members to cast their votes for one or multiple of their favorite bands.

The winner for the evening will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com with general admission tickets priced at $10.