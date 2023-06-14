Latest News

New Grocery Store La Moroleón to Open on Friday Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club Hosting American Radio Relay League Field Day Event Jasper Chamber Hosting Indiana National Guard Colonel for Coffee and Conversation Rock Lotto Historic Astra Theatre Fundraiser Set for July 15th

The Rock Lotto historic Astra Theatre fundraiser is set for July

The historic Astra Theatre fundraiser Rock Lotto, sponsored by Jasper Engines & Transmissions, is set for its 5th annual return to the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper on Saturday, July 15. 

Doors for this performance will open at 6:30 PM with bands scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM. 

This fundraiser event will have local musicians join in the competition, and the participants will be “drafted” to form new bands for the event. 

The newly formed bands will then each perform a few songs to show the audience that they deserve to take home the jackpot of being named the big winners of the 2023 Rock Lotto.

Every admission ticket purchased comes with 10 votes for audience members to cast their votes for one or multiple of their favorite bands. 

The winner for the evening will be announced at the conclusion of the event.
Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com with general admission tickets priced at $10.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post