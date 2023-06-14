The Jasper Chamber is hosting an Indiana National Guard Colonel for coffee and conversation

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Colonel Matthew Handy, Strategic Initiatives Director of the Indiana National Guard for coffee and conversation on Wednesday, June 21st from 8-9:30 AM at the Jasper Train Depot.

Colonel Handy will speak on what the Indiana National Guard provides to the state of Indiana and local communities, and how business and community leaders can benefit from establishing a relationship with the Indiana National Guard.

RSVP is not needed and the jasper chamber will provide coffee, water and light refreshments.