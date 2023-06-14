Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club is hosting an American Radio Relay League Field Day event

The Field Day event will be at the 18th Street Park upper shelter house in Ferdinand and runs from 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 24th to 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 25th.

ARRL Field Day is an annual nationwide exercise that tests amateur radio operators and equipment, and their ability to operate under adverse conditions such as those that may occur during a disaster.

This exercise involves amateur radio operators throughout the U.S. and Canada who set up temporary stations, many using emergency power from generators, batteries, or solar power; and then from these temporary stations, they contact as many other stations as possible in North America and beyond.

The public is invited to watch the amateurs in operation as they communicate with stations around the country and world.

More information regarding the national Field Day visit arrl.org/field-day.

For more information on the Field Day event or on becoming a licensed Amateur Radio Operator, contact the PVARC at mvogler1@frontier.com.