The Jasper Fire Chief has made a statement about fireworks usage

With the 4th of July just around the corner, Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang is asking residents to be respectful and courteous of their neighbors by following the guidelines the State of Indiana has set for fireworks; and to remember to set a good example for your neighborhood by being careful and cleaning up all debris left behind after discharging fireworks.

The chief also reminds citizens of state laws pertaining to the use of fireworks.

The laws say that fireworks may only be used:

On the user’s property

On the property of someone who has consent to their use on that property

Or at a special discharge location

Laws also say consumer fireworks may only be used at these dates and times: