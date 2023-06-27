Donald T. “Ace” Anderson, age 73, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away at 11:11 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Ace was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on November 25, 1949, to Merlin and Elizabeth “Betty” Anderson. He married Paula Drach on October 5, 1974, in Lincoln City, Indiana.

He was a 1967 graduate of North Knox High School.

Ace was a member of the Bicknell French Club and the Bicknell Elks Lodge.

He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed camping, spending time outdoors, spending time with his grandchildren, and attending their activities.

Surviving is his wife Paula Anderson, Birdseye, IN, three sons, Shawn (Matti) Anderson, Evansville, IN, Jeremy Anderson, Huntingburg, IN, and Beau (Kylie) Anderson, Ferdinand, IN, seven grandchildren, Cole, Jade, Kasady, Maya, Bailey, Tessa, and Bryson, two sisters, Denise (Steve) Cofer, Kalispell, MT, and Marilyn (Bryce) Waggoner, Lebanon, OH, one brother, Mike (Judy) Anderson, Zionsville, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Jo (Howard) Atkinson and a sister, Charlotte Anderson.

A funeral service for Ace Anderson will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 3:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Hunter Education or to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com