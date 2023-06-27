Latest News

West Baden Springs Hotel Damaged by Hail on Sunday Jasper Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Child Molestation Jasper Fire Chief Made Statement on Firework Usage Jasper Engines Announces Their Scholarship Program Recipients Sunday’s Hail Storm Damages West Baden Springs Hotel Atrium

Jasper Engines has announced the recipients of their scholarship program

The applicants for the scholarship must be dependent children of full-time Jasper Engines and Transmissions Associates and a rating system of several criteria is used to determine the recipients.

The 25 winners chosen of Jasper Engines and Transmissions annual scholarship program are:

  • Brayden Beck 
  • Tori Brandt 
  • Allyson Buening
  • Elijah Cox
  • Isabella Davis
  • Abigail Fuller
  • Mackenzie Gilliatt
  • Israel Gutierrez
  • Caleb Hochgesang
  • Harrison Hulsman
  • Katelynn Larrimore
  • Ryan Leuck
  • Haley Lorey
  • Noe Mares
  • Evan Mehringer
  • Maverick Merkel
  • Ashley Nail
  • Sophie Petry
  • Hailey Pund
  • Kenzie Seibert
  • Zoey Squirell
  • Jordan Stewart
  • Faith Taylor
  • Autumn Voegerl
  • and Karis Wigand

Jasper Engines congratulates all of the scholarship recipients.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post