Jasper Engines has announced the recipients of their scholarship program

The applicants for the scholarship must be dependent children of full-time Jasper Engines and Transmissions Associates and a rating system of several criteria is used to determine the recipients.

The 25 winners chosen of Jasper Engines and Transmissions annual scholarship program are:

Brayden Beck

Tori Brandt

Allyson Buening

Elijah Cox

Isabella Davis

Abigail Fuller

Mackenzie Gilliatt

Israel Gutierrez

Caleb Hochgesang

Harrison Hulsman

Katelynn Larrimore

Ryan Leuck

Haley Lorey

Noe Mares

Evan Mehringer

Maverick Merkel

Ashley Nail

Sophie Petry

Hailey Pund

Kenzie Seibert

Zoey Squirell

Jordan Stewart

Faith Taylor

Autumn Voegerl

and Karis Wigand

Jasper Engines congratulates all of the scholarship recipients.