Jasper Engines has announced the recipients of their scholarship program
The applicants for the scholarship must be dependent children of full-time Jasper Engines and Transmissions Associates and a rating system of several criteria is used to determine the recipients.
The 25 winners chosen of Jasper Engines and Transmissions annual scholarship program are:
- Brayden Beck
- Tori Brandt
- Allyson Buening
- Elijah Cox
- Isabella Davis
- Abigail Fuller
- Mackenzie Gilliatt
- Israel Gutierrez
- Caleb Hochgesang
- Harrison Hulsman
- Katelynn Larrimore
- Ryan Leuck
- Haley Lorey
- Noe Mares
- Evan Mehringer
- Maverick Merkel
- Ashley Nail
- Sophie Petry
- Hailey Pund
- Kenzie Seibert
- Zoey Squirell
- Jordan Stewart
- Faith Taylor
- Autumn Voegerl
- and Karis Wigand
Jasper Engines congratulates all of the scholarship recipients.