The West Baden Springs Hotel Atrium is closed following the severe storms that caused plenty of damage and even killed one in Martin County on Sunday. The French Lick Resort reported that no associates or guests were injured during the storm and that the damages resulted from the “hail storm.” The French Lick resort is currently assessing the damages and does not have a time frame as to when the Atrium will reopen.

All dining in the Atrium has been moved to Sinclair’s Restaurant in the West Baden Springs Hotel for the time being. The West Baden Springs Hotel and all other French Lick Resort attractions will remain open despite the damage to the atrium.