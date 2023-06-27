The Jasper Middle School is hosting an open house at the bus maintenance building

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools will be hosting an open house on July 10th from 6 to 7:30 PM at the newly constructed Bus Maintenance Building, located at Jasper Middle School at 3600 North Portersville Road in Jasper.

This event is open to the public and will have burgers, hot dogs and other refreshments provided as well as tours of the new facility being available.

Individuals can take the challenge of driving an actual school bus around a designated parking lot, and if you can pass the short driving challenge, you will win a treat from the Jasper Dairy Queen.

91.7 The Curve, the Jasper High School student-ran radio station, will be at the event doing a live broadcast and playing music.

Questions about the event can be directed toward Glenn Buechlein at gbuechlein@gjcs.k12.in.us or 812-482-1801.