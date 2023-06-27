An Indiana Farm Bureau survey shows an increase to grocery prices

Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual summer cookout market basket survey, revealed Hoosiers are paying an average of $69.47 for a cookout feeding 10 people this summer, or $6.95 per person; which is an 8% increase compared to last year.

Indiana’s market basket price is approximately 3% more, or 18 cents more, than the U.S. average price of $6.77 per person. This is the first time since 2019 that the total Indiana market basket price came in above the U.S. average.

The total market basket price of $69.47 includes ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, pork chops, chicken breasts, pork and beans, potato salad, strawberries, chips, ice cream, cookies and lemonade.

All items on the shopping list are more expensive in Indiana than last year, except cheese and pork chops, which were relatively unchanged.

While food prices have increased, so have input prices for the farmers growing that food. Drought in the west and Midwest has significantly impacted feeding costs for livestock, which has increased consumer prices for meat.

The INFB survey was conducted in early June by volunteer shoppers across the state who collected prices on specific food items from one of their local grocery stores.

Indiana’s survey was completed in conjunction with a national survey administered by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

To see more details about AFBF’s national summer cookout market basket survey visit fb.org.