The annual Thunder Over Patoka fireworks display will take place this weekend

On Saturday, July 1st the 18th annual Thunder Over Patoka fireworks show hosted by Patoka Lake Area Year-round will take place at Patoka Lake.

This year’s Thunder Over Patoka presented by Lake Time Marine & RV Center will have the fireworks show start at dark.

Attendees are recommended to bring lawn chairs or blankets, refreshments, and bug spray.

The entrance fee of $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state visitors is required for the Newton Stewart State Recreation Area, Patoka Reservoir, located north of Wickliffe Indiana, Highway 164.

If you are already camping at Patoka during the show there is no need to drive down to the beach. Go to section C of the Modern Campground to view the fireworks display.

For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812.685.2447.