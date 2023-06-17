While officers were responding to an unrelated non-emergency call, a gold Pontiac passenger car traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line nearly causing a head-on collision with officers on Hoffman Road. While officers were attempting to catch up to the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop the Pontiac turned left onto U.S. 231 failing to yield the right away to a semi truck and other traffic in the intersection. The vehicle came to a stop near Sixth and McArthur Street. During the traffic stop officers suspected the driver, Anthony Eilert of being impaired. A subsequent investigation showed that Anthony had benzodiazepines, amphetamines, and THC in his system. Anthony was also found to be in possession of a Schedule 4 substance and legend drugs and he was transporting them inappropriately. After being cleared by Memorial Hospital, Anthony was booked into the Dubois county security center on the above charges.