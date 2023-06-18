Memorial Hospital is offering a basic life support class

The Basic Life Support training class is instructor-led and made for licensed and certified healthcare professionals, such as physicians, dentists, nurses, paramedics, and EMTs.

This course covers CPR for all ages, 2-man CPR, bag-valve-mask ventilation, relief of responsive and unresponsive foreign-body airway obstructed or choking, and use of the AED.

Participants must successfully complete a written test and skills evaluation in CPR and AED to receive a course completion credential card.

The next available class is Wednesday, July 12th, from 8 AM – 12 PM in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The cost for the class is $65. Pre-registration is required and the class size is limited.

For more information, or to register, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399.