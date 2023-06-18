Indiana has ranked 30th overall in a new unemployment rate report

With inflation remaining high and the U.S. gaining 339,000 jobs in May, WalletHub released an updated rankings report on Changes in the Unemployment Rate by State.



To figure out how unemployment is changing across the U.S. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from May 2023 to key dates in 2023, 2022, 2020, and 2019.



Indiana in these rankings received 30th place overall with its most recent available unemployment rate at 3.1% in May of this year. Also, the statistics show that Indiana unemployment has had:

A 2.2% increase since April 2023

A 9.1% increase since May 2022

A 74% decrease since May 2020

And a 2% decrease since May 2019

In comparison, New Hampshire placed 1st overall with its most recent available unemployment rate at 1.9% in May of this year and its unemployment having:

A 10.2% decrease since April 2023

A 14.5% decrease since May 2022

A 83.7% decrease since May 2020

And a 25.5% decrease since May 2019

To view the full report by WalletHub visit their website at https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-rates/74907