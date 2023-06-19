Elaine J. Zehr, age 75, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at home with her family.

Elaine was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 28, 1948, to Leo and Etta Belle (Garland) Ubelhor. She married Arville F. Zehr on October 28, 1967, in Red Quarry Church in French Lick, Indiana.

She was a member of St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana, where she was very active throughout her life.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband, Arville “Fritzie” Zehr, her daughter, Alisa Jane Brinkman (Ron Nixon), her son, Chad Frederick (Michelle) Zehr, her grandchildren, Logan, Parker, Jacob, and Corbyn, step-grandchildren, Clayton and Hannah, great-granddaughter, Rylynn, one brother, Leo (Shirley) Ubelhor, and two sisters, Anita (Bob) Mermoud, and Donna (Rigo) Chavez, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Etta Belle Ubelhor, sisters, Betty Gehlhausen, Rosetta Hobbs, Louise Guinn, and Judy Jackson, and brothers, Alfred and Victor Ubelhor.

A funeral service for Elaine J. Zehr will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. (noon) service time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s UCC or to the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.