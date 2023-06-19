(Tell City, IN) A Perry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling in Tell City yesterday when they noticed a motorist fail to yield to the right of way. After initiating a traffic stop and making contact with the driver, the Deputy requested assistance from the Tell City Police Department and Indiana State Police.

The driver, 27-year-old Keysha Mosby of Tell City, was given field sobriety tests and did not pass. A DRE was performed that determined Mosby to be incapable of safely operating her vehicle before a voluntary blood draw located multiple drugs in the driver’s system. Police searched Keysha Mosby’s vehicle where they found two children, Methamphetamine, and Klonopin.

Keysha Mosby was arrested as a combined effort of the responding agencies on an out-of-county warrant out of Vanderburgh County along with charges for Possession of Legend Drugs, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Minor, Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body, Neglect of a Dependent, and Possession of Methamphetamine. Mosby is currently incarcerated in the Perry County Detention Center with cash bonds.