(Jasper, IN) Douglas Carter, Indiana State Police Superintendent, has announced the promotion of Master Trooper Patrick Stinson to the role of Detective for the Jasper District.

A 15-year veteran of law enforcement, the graduate from the 68th Indiana State Recruit Academy and Crawford County native began his career as Trooper Stinson of the Sellersburg Post, where he remained for 11 years. After transferring to the Jasper District in 2018, Master Trooper Stinson served on the All Crimes Policing Team with the primary role of fugitive apprehension. Trooper Stinson was temporarily assigned as a Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division in October 2022.

The list of accolades earned by Trooper Stinson during his time with the ISP is extensive. Stinson’s DUI enforcement alone earned multiple recognitions from 2009 through 2016 and he currently has more than 1,500 career OWI arrests.

The Silver Star award has been earned by less than 60 Troopers since 1993 and Stinson is among those who have been given the distinguished honor for saving a man from a burning vehicle.

Master Trooper Stinson has been entrusted to serve on special assignments including, but not limited to, Mobile Field Force (Riot Team), Field Training Officer, Firearms Instructor, Defensive Tactics Instructor, Patrol Rifle Instructor, Speed Timing Instructor, and more. Aside from enjoying competitive shooting, Master Trooper Stinson also enjoys spending time with his family. Stinson, his wife, and his daughter reside in Rockport.