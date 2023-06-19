(Princeton, IN) Wilfred “Willie” Leon Lechner, age 83, of Princeton, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg.

He was born June 26, 1939, in Pike County to Wilfred Leon and Opal Mae (Weitkamp) Lechner. Willie married Phyllis Hildebrand on March 22, 1996, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, a veteran of the Army, Holland American Legion Post # 343, a charter member of the Case Knife Collectors’ Club, and NRA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Linda Meyer.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis L. Lechner of Princeton; a daughter, Sherry Lynn Julian of Lynnville; a son, Ryan Matthew Lechner of Petersburg; stepson, Tim Thomas of Clarksville, Tennessee; a stepdaughter, Angela Brines of Princeton; a sister, Shirley Broeker of Oakland City; five grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Willie Lechner will be held at 12:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Stendal with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Holland American Legion Post #343. Pastor John Beasley will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the St. Peters Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, prior to the service. All services will be held at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com