(Bretzville, IN) Eugene A. “Gene” Fleck, age 78 of Bretzville, IN, passed away at 9:51 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

Gene was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on January 6, 1945, to Cyril and Marcella (Mehringer) Fleck. He married Pat Hopf on October 16, 1965, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He served in the Indiana Army National Guard and retired as a mechanic from Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish.

Gene loved mowing the grass, gardening, working outdoors, detailing cars, fixing things, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Pat Fleck of Bretzville, three daughters, Lisa Evitts, Bretzville, Karen Pund (Maurice), St. Anthony, Kristi Mehringer (Ed), Jasper, one son, Brian Fleck (Missy) Jasper, 10 grandchildren, Jeremy Evitts, Eric Evitts, Alex Pund, Brandon Pund, Tyler Mehringer, Brianna Mehringer, Landon Fleck, Brynlee Fleck, Reese Sinnott, and Tyler Sinnott, three great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Linda Gehlhausen, Bretzville, and Becky Englert (Dennis), Ferdinand.

Preceding him in death were his parents and several in-laws.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene “Gene” Fleck will be held at 11 am on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The St. Anthony American Legion Post #493 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until 11 am Mass time at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or a favorite charity.

Online Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.